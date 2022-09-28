Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Market Capitalization Achieves $130.39 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. Manchester City Fan Token has a market cap of $130.39 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $6.52 or 0.00033439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Manchester City Fan Token

Manchester City Fan Token’s launch date was March 22nd, 2021. Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Manchester City Fan Token is www.socios.com. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

