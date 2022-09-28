Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.23

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$21.23 and last traded at C$21.77, with a volume of 2034608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.48.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.73.

The stock has a market cap of C$41.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total value of C$337,984.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$424,482.30. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total transaction of C$394,314.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$318,373.86.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

