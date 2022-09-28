Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $9.87

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.87, but opened at $9.58. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 53,716 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MARA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 5.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 5,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Further Reading

