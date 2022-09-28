Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $72,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Claar Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 33,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,568,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 459,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.65. 88,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $284.80 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.87.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.