Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,708 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Mastercard worth $159,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in Mastercard by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.72. 100,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,229. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.87. The company has a market cap of $278.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $284.80 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie cut their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.