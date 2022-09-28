Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC cut its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Mattel makes up 1.7% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 901,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Mattel by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 128,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Mattel by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 828,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mattel in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

Mattel Stock Performance

Mattel stock opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

