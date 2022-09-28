Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.65

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 2085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
Matthews International Trading Down 1.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $681.07 million, a P/E ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91.
Matthews International Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATW. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 15.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,840,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,558,000 after purchasing an additional 239,744 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Matthews International by 414.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 201,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 162,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Matthews International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 74,954 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the first quarter valued at $2,167,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Matthews International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Matthews International
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.
