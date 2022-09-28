Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.65

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 2085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $681.07 million, a P/E ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -123.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATW. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 15.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,840,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,558,000 after purchasing an additional 239,744 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Matthews International by 414.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 201,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 162,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Matthews International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 74,954 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the first quarter valued at $2,167,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Matthews International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matthews International

(Get Rating)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.