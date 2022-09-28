Max Royde Acquires 14,000 Shares of CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde bought 14,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £16,240 ($19,623.01).

CentralNic Group Trading Down 1.3 %

LON CNIC opened at GBX 111.50 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 120.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 122.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CentralNic Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 153.78 ($1.86). The firm has a market cap of £321.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,550.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price on shares of CentralNic Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

CentralNic Group Company Profile

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

