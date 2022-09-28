MBE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,273 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for 0.6% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,423. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.49. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.72.

