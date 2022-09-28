MBE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

MBE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.48. The stock had a trading volume of 30,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,285. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.13. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th.

