MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.25

Shares of MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$14.25 and last traded at C$14.52, with a volume of 23033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.35.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$18.25 price target on MCAN Mortgage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MCAN Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$460.59 million and a P/E ratio of 8.75.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

