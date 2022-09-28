McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,557.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,289,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,317 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.27. 61,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,949. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $27.08.

