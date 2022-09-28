McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Sells 694 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 16.1% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VIG traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.21. 216,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,865. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.05 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.80.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

