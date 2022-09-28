MDA (TSE:MDA) Trading Up 3.2%

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.76 and last traded at C$7.64. Approximately 29,607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 142,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MDA from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on MDA from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MDA from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$906.81 million and a P/E ratio of 191.00.

About MDA

MDA ( TSE:MDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$559.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$587.00 million. Research analysts expect that MDA Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

