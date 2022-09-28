MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 12,095 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,095 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

TJX stock opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.64. The stock has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.