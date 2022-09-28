MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 6,815 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Assurant by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,503,000 after acquiring an additional 142,243 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Assurant by 53.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Assurant by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,004,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,676,000 after acquiring an additional 30,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Assurant by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Assurant Price Performance

Assurant stock opened at $147.46 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.18 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.02 and its 200-day moving average is $173.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

