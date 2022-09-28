MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Decreases Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRI. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at $98,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 260.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.4 %

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $103.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 106.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.55. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.51%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.