MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 557.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,114,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,752,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,242 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,577,000 after purchasing an additional 664,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DGX opened at $122.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.16. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

