MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $440,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in eBay were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,053 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 24.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 51,739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on eBay to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.82. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 209.53%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

