MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 18,089 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,701,000 after purchasing an additional 362,607 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,345,000 after purchasing an additional 267,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 381,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,994,000 after buying an additional 254,619 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.68. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

