MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Trims Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,239 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,722,000 after acquiring an additional 336,057 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,615 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,788,000 after acquiring an additional 552,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,233,000 after acquiring an additional 26,015 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.