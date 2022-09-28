Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Medalist Diversified REIT Price Performance
Shares of MDRRP remained flat at $21.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85.
About Medalist Diversified REIT
