Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.30

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of -0.08.
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
