Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 167.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.34. 37,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,477,179. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $128.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

