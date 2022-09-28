Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Short Interest Update

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the August 31st total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Up 0.0 %

DMLRY stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 107,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,676. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79. Mercedes-Benz Group has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

About Mercedes-Benz Group



Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

