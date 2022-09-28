MerchDAO Self Reported Market Cap Tops $220,280.00 (MRCH)

MerchDAO (MRCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One MerchDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MerchDAO has a total market capitalization of $220,280.00 and $17,099.00 worth of MerchDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MerchDAO has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MerchDAO Coin Profile

MerchDAO launched on March 19th, 2021. MerchDAO’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins. MerchDAO’s official Twitter account is @MerchDao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MerchDAO is merchdao.com.

MerchDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MerchDAO is a blockchain-based marketplace for limited-edition and unique items. It allows users to propose new items and vote to decide what should be produced and sold. MerchDAO token holders can earn rewards for participating in the governance process.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MerchDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MerchDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MerchDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

