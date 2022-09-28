Merlin Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Merlin Capital LLC reduced its stake in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,389 shares during the period. Clever Leaves makes up 2.1% of Merlin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Merlin Capital LLC owned approximately 3.63% of Clever Leaves worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 79.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the first quarter valued at $996,000. 18.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clever Leaves Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLVR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,432. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $8.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clever Leaves ( NASDAQ:CLVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 46.57% and a negative net margin of 221.98%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Clever Leaves in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clever Leaves has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Clever Leaves Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

