Merlin Capital LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Merlin Capital LLC lessened its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Waters makes up about 3.3% of Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Waters by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,036,285,000 after purchasing an additional 70,524 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Waters by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Waters by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 372,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,413,000 after purchasing an additional 113,693 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $2.32 on Wednesday, reaching $272.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,675. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $270.05 and a 52-week high of $377.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.25.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

