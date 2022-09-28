Merlin Capital LLC Has $199,000 Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Merlin Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 816,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,413,000 after purchasing an additional 434,245 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Snap by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 854,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,111,000 after purchasing an additional 145,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 48,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $417,493.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,343,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $417,493.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,343,344 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,197,414 shares of company stock worth $12,434,463 over the last ninety days.

Snap Price Performance

SNAP stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,729,304. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $79.41. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Snap to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.97.

Snap Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

