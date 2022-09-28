Merlin Capital LLC Sells 100,792 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Merlin Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100,792 shares during the quarter. Merlin Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Amyris worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Amyris during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Amyris Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMRS traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. 189,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,360,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.36. Amyris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 200,000 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Kung sold 200,000 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,815,285 shares of company stock worth $10,910,649 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Stories

