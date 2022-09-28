Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Invests $236,000 in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,112 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 7.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Granite Construction by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 405,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Granite Construction by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Price Performance

Shares of GVA stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,215. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.61.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $768.29 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 94.55%.

About Granite Construction

(Get Rating)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.