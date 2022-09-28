Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Invests $271,000 in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 2nd quarter worth about $977,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 16.5% in the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 343,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 48,593 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 37.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 594,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 162,783 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in Magnite by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 828,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 207,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Magnite from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of MGNI stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.89. 55,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,556. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.03. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $123.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

