Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Invests $291,000 in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Arlo Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 239.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 714,843 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 127.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,036,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 581,686 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 101.6% during the first quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 503,956 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 90.7% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 490,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 211.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 343,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ARLO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.74. 6,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,427. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 682,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,285.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $981,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 682,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,285.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,338. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

