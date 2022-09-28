MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Stock Price Up 14.1%

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Rating) was up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 57,699,974 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 852% from the average daily volume of 6,063,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

MetalNRG Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.14. The company has a market cap of £1.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53.

About MetalNRG

MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

