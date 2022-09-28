MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.56

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and traded as low as $6.08. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 62,029 shares.
MFS Charter Income Trust Trading Up 2.7 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65.
MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0474 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Charter Income Trust
About MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.