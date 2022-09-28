MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.56

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and traded as low as $6.08. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 62,029 shares.

MFS Charter Income Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65.

MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0474 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Charter Income Trust

About MFS Charter Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 153,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 25,204 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 96.6% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 406,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 199,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

