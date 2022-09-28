MimbleWimbleCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $326.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 28th. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00004607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $9.78 million and approximately $326.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,532.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021416 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00272981 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00141596 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.16 or 0.00748268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $113.62 or 0.00581697 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000886 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,866,516 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation.Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

