Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 127106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19.
Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.94 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mission Ready Solutions Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. the company operates through two segments Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services. It offers protective services gears.
