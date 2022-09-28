Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.89

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 201 ($2.43) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

