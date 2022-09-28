Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Trading Down 5%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA – Get Rating) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 26,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 18,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Mkango Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31.

About Mkango Resources

(Get Rating)

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, graphite, and gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.