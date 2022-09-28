Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:MIG)

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc (LON:MIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT stock opened at GBX 86 ($1.04) on Wednesday. Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 84 ($1.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 105 ($1.27). The stock has a market cap of £68.90 million and a PE ratio of 614.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.52.

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital, private equity, management buyouts in the small to medium-sized unquoted and AIM listed companies operating in the Internet software and e-business, information technology, telecommunications, and media sectors.

