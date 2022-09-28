MobiFi Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $406,580.00 (MoFi)

MobiFi (MoFi) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. MobiFi has a market capitalization of $406,580.00 and $10,115.00 worth of MobiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MobiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MobiFi has traded 53.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MobiFi alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010942 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071671 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00156426 BTC.

MobiFi Profile

MobiFi was first traded on April 6th, 2021. MobiFi’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. MobiFi’s official website is mobifi.io. MobiFi’s official Twitter account is @mobi_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MobiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MobiFi is a financial orchestrator for Mobility as a Service (MaaS). It provides a transparent platform with a tokenized payment system to connect mobility service providers and users. Its DeFi bridge makes it possible to turn unused credit into a yield engine.The MoFi token uses Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, and it is the primary utility token to be used in exchange for SMiles, i.e., mobility services. When a user exchanges a MoFi token for SMiles, the MoFi will be burned. In this way, the MoFi token is deflationary, and over time, the total volume will be reduced. This mechanism of limited supply and ever reducing volume is intended to increase the value of the MoFi token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MobiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MobiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MobiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.