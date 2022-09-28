Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Monarch Mining Co. (TSE:GBAR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Laurentian lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.15. The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 2282122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

GBAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Monarch Mining from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Monarch Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Monarch Mining Stock Down 45.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$7.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.72.

About Monarch Mining

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

