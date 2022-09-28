Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Coverage Initiated at Grupo Santander

Research analysts at Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MONRF. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moncler from €59.50 ($60.71) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC raised shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Moncler from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moncler from €62.00 ($63.27) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Moncler from €57.00 ($58.16) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moncler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Moncler Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRF opened at $41.40 on Monday. Moncler has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $78.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

