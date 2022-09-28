Monero (XMR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $88.69 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Monero has a market cap of $2.58 billion and $88.69 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $142.11 or 0.00762121 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,626.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00022186 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00144890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00276749 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $111.05 or 0.00598093 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.09 or 0.00595752 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005391 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,180,073 coins. The official website for Monero is getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.