MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.19–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$303.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.85 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.35–$0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a sell rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $386.83.

MongoDB stock traded up $8.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.56. The stock had a trading volume of 34,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,447. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 0.95. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $188.17 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.97.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $3,691,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,004,789.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $3,691,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,004,789.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,160 shares of company stock worth $18,741,755. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 23.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

