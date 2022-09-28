Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,992,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $343,501.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,367.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at $101,992,316.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,282 shares of company stock valued at $20,708,092 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

MPWR stock traded up $3.27 on Wednesday, reaching $375.93. 11,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $462.97 and a 200-day moving average of $438.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.63.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.