Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stake Raised by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Mplx comprises about 1.6% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 44,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 11,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of MPLX stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,597. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Mplx had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Mplx’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

