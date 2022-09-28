MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Acquires 2,044 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,948 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.07. 2,336,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,138,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

