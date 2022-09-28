MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Has $25.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 2,499.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,603 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 11.4% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.03. 954,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,362,252. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $64.46.

