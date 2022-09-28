MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 0.7% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

SDY stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.35. 119,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,866. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.43. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $112.42 and a 12 month high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

